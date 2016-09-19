版本:
中国
2016年 9月 20日

BRIEF-Balchem says Harris to succeed Dino Rossi as chairman of board

Sept 19 Balchem Corp :

* Balchem corp says board selected president, ceo, and director theodore (Ted) l. Harris to serve as chairman of board, effective January 1, 2017

* Harris to succeed Dino Rossi who will retire from board at end of this year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

