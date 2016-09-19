版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 20日 星期二 05:35 BJT

BRIEF-Kalobios Pharma says appointed Morgan Lam as chief scientific officer

Sept 19 Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Kalobios pharmaceuticals inc says appointed Morgan Lam, formerly chief operating officer of company, as company's chief scientific officer Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2cUjEff) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐