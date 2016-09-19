版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 20日 星期二 05:37 BJT

BRIEF-Chromadex Corp says Chromadex Inc entered into second addendum to nicotinamide riboside supply agreement with Thorne Research

Sept 19 Chromadex Corp

* says under amendment, term of supply agreement is extended through december 31, 2018

* Chromadex corp says on september 15, chromadex inc entered into second addendum to nicotinamide riboside supply agreement with thorne research, inc Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2cUjsNd) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐