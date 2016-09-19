BRIEF-Carl Icahn says reduced Chesapeake position for tax planning purposes

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 19 Carl Icahn On Chesapeake Stake:
* Carl Icahn issues statement regarding Chesapeake
* "Believe that over the last few years Doug Lawler and his team have done an admirable job, especially in light of the circumstances"
* "We reduced our position to recognize a capital loss for tax planning purposes" Source text: bit.ly/2deKcIV Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
