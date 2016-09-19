版本:
BRIEF-Carl Icahn says reduced Chesapeake position for tax planning purposes

Sept 19 Carl Icahn On Chesapeake Stake:

* Carl Icahn issues statement regarding Chesapeake

* "Believe that over the last few years Doug Lawler and his team have done an admirable job, especially in light of the circumstances"

* "We reduced our position to recognize a capital loss for tax planning purposes" Source text: bit.ly/2deKcIV Further company coverage:

