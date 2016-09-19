版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 20日

BRIEF-Westfield Financial, Chicopee Bancorp receive Federal Reserve, OCC approval for merger

Sept 19 Westfield Financial Inc:

* Westfield Financial Inc and Chicopee Bancorp Inc receive federal reserve and OCC approval for merger transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

