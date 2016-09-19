版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 20日 星期二 05:59 BJT

BRIEF-Response Biomedical gets court approval of going-private transaction

Sept 19 Response Biomedical Corp:

* Response Biomedical Corp receives court approval of going-private transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

