BRIEF-Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund announces commencement of rights offering

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 19 Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc:
* Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc announces the commencement of its rights offering
* Issuing to stockholders non-transferable rights entitling holders to subscribe for aggregate of 7.2 shares of common stock
* Rights entitle stockholders to acquire one share for each three rights held Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
