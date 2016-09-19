版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 20日 星期二 06:00 BJT

BRIEF-Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund announces commencement of rights offering

Sept 19 Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc:

* Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc announces the commencement of its rights offering

* Issuing to stockholders non-transferable rights entitling holders to subscribe for aggregate of 7.2 shares of common stock

* Rights entitle stockholders to acquire one share for each three rights held Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

