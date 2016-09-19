BRIEF-Alden global reports 9.5 percent stake in Pier 1 Imports

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 19 Alden Global Capital Llc:
* Reports 9.5 pct stake in Pier 1 Imports as of Sept 9, 2016
* Alden Global says purchased shares of Pier 1 Imports based on the belief that the shares, when purchased were undervalued
* Engaged with Pier 1's board regarding Pier 1's recent performance, shareholder representation on board, ceo search process Source text - bit.ly/2cOmG0W Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
