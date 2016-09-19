BRIEF-Lightstream announces commencement of CCAA process and second forbearance agreement

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 19 Lightstream Resources Ltd:
* Lightstream announces commencement of CCAA process and second forbearance agreement
* Has not been able to reach satisfactory settlement agreement with respect to litigation that has been commenced by certain holders of unsecured notes
* As a result of failure to reach such a settlement, co is required to discontinue currently contemplated plan of arrangement under CBCA arrangement
* Intends to initiate proceedings at court to implement CCAA sale transaction pursuant to an initial order on September 26
* Lightstream Resources Ltd says in addition to foregoing, company has entered into a second forbearance agreement
* Lightstream Resources Ltd says commencement of CCAA sale transaction is not expected to affect normal course business operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
