版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 20日 星期二 06:17 BJT

BRIEF-Brightpath reports renewal of normal course issuer bid and retains National Equicom

Sept 19 Brightpath Early Learning Inc :

* May purchase, from September 15, 2016 to Sept 14, 2017, up to maximum of 6 million common shares

* Brightpath has engaged National Equicom to provide strategic investor relations and financial communications services.

* NCIB up to a maximum of 6 million shares, representing 5 percent of co's 119.8 million issued & outstanding shares at time of application Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐