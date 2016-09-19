BRIEF-Brightpath reports renewal of normal course issuer bid and retains National Equicom

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 19 Brightpath Early Learning Inc :
* May purchase, from September 15, 2016 to Sept 14, 2017, up to maximum of 6 million common shares
* Brightpath has engaged National Equicom to provide strategic investor relations and financial communications services.
* NCIB up to a maximum of 6 million shares, representing 5 percent of co's 119.8 million issued & outstanding shares at time of application Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
