BRIEF-Cirrus Logic set to join S&P Midcap;400 Amphastar to join S&P Smallcap 600

Sept 19 (Reuters) -

* Cirrus Logic set to join S&P Midcap 400; Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to join S&P Smallcap 600 Source text for Eikon:

