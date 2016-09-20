BRIEF-Evolva CFO Jakob Dynnes Hansen will leave the company

Italy's Moncler says 2016 ended well, 2017 off to a good start
MILAN, Jan 15 Italian luxury clothing company Moncler ended the year on a positive note and the company is off to a good start for 2017, its Chief Executive said on Sunday.
Sept 20 Evolva Holding SA
* Announces that its chief financial officer, Jakob Dynnes Hansen, will leave the company for personal reasons
* Is in discussion with several suitable external candidates and expects to announce a successor before year-end 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Allianz is interested in takeovers, including in the United States, where the German insurer would look for big companies, chief executive Oliver Baete said in an interview to be published on Monday.
VIENNA, Jan 15 Negative interest rates remain fundamental to the Swiss National Bank's monetary policy to head off any excessive appreciation of the Swiss franc, the bank's vice president said in an interview with the Swiss weekly NZZ am Sonntag.