瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 9月 20日 星期二 13:04 BJT

BRIEF-Evolva CFO Jakob Dynnes Hansen will leave the company

Sept 20 Evolva Holding SA

* Announces that its chief financial officer, Jakob Dynnes Hansen, will leave the company for personal reasons

* Is in discussion with several suitable external candidates and expects to announce a successor before year-end 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

