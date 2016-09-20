BRIEF-Crealogix Holding FY 2015/2016 net loss shrinks to CHF 0.9 mln

Italy's Moncler says 2016 ended well, 2017 off to a good start
MILAN, Jan 15 Italian luxury clothing company Moncler ended the year on a positive note and the company is off to a good start for 2017, its Chief Executive said on Sunday.
Sept 20 Crealogix Holding Ag
* FY 2015/2016 revenue rose by 28.4 per cent, from 49.3 million Swiss francs to 63.3 million Swiss francs
* FY EBITDA reached 3.7 million Swiss francs as against a negative 10.6 million Swiss francs in previous year
* FY net profit amounted to -0.9 million francs (previous year: -10.3 million francs)
* Further growth expected in 2016/2017 financial year
* In FY at EBIT level, there was a 13 million francs improvement to -0.4 million francs, following on -13.4 million francs in previous year
* In current 2016/2017 financial year, Crealogix expects further double-digit growth in sales, and an even higher ebitda than in 2015/2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Allianz is interested in takeovers, including in the United States, where the German insurer would look for big companies, chief executive Oliver Baete said in an interview to be published on Monday.
VIENNA, Jan 15 Negative interest rates remain fundamental to the Swiss National Bank's monetary policy to head off any excessive appreciation of the Swiss franc, the bank's vice president said in an interview with the Swiss weekly NZZ am Sonntag.