BRIEF-Addex Therapeutics: new data supporting role of negative allosteric modulators of follicle stimulating hormone

Italy's Moncler says 2016 ended well, 2017 off to a good start
MILAN, Jan 15 Italian luxury clothing company Moncler ended the year on a positive note and the company is off to a good start for 2017, its Chief Executive said on Sunday.
Sept 20 Addex Therapeutics Ltd :
* Addex Therapeutics /Addex Collaborators published new data supporting role of negative allosteric modulators of follicle stimulating hormone and luteinizing hormone receptors in reproductive health
* Results show that both ADX68692 and ADX68693, while being NAMs of FSHR, also strongly antagonize LH/CGR signaling in murine leydig tumor cell line (MLTC-1) and in rat primary leydig cells Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Allianz is interested in takeovers, including in the United States, where the German insurer would look for big companies, chief executive Oliver Baete said in an interview to be published on Monday.
VIENNA, Jan 15 Negative interest rates remain fundamental to the Swiss National Bank's monetary policy to head off any excessive appreciation of the Swiss franc, the bank's vice president said in an interview with the Swiss weekly NZZ am Sonntag.