瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 9月 20日 星期二 13:11 BJT

BRIEF-Addex Therapeutics: new data supporting role of negative allosteric modulators of follicle stimulating hormone

Sept 20 Addex Therapeutics Ltd :

* Addex Therapeutics /Addex Collaborators published new data supporting role of negative allosteric modulators of follicle stimulating hormone and luteinizing hormone receptors in reproductive health

* Results show that both ADX68692 and ADX68693, while being NAMs of FSHR, also strongly antagonize LH/CGR signaling in murine leydig tumor cell line (MLTC-1) and in rat primary leydig cells Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

