版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 9月 20日 星期二 13:19 BJT

BRIEF-Basilea announces distribution agreement with Unimedic for Cresemba and Zevtera in Nordic Countries

Sept 20 Basilea Pharmaceutica AG :

* Announces distribution agreement with unimedic for Cresemba (isavuconazole) and Zevtera (ceftobiprole) in Nordic Countries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

