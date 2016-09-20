版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 9月 20日 星期二 14:38 BJT

BRIEF-MedCap unit to distribute Basilea's products in Scandinavia

Sept 20 MedCap AB (publ) :

* Says its unit Unimedic Pharma AB has entered into licensing and distribution agreement with Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd

* Agreement is for distribution of Basilea's products in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland Source text: bit.ly/2cVlCw1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

