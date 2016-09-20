BRIEF-MedCap unit to distribute Basilea's products in Scandinavia

Italy's Moncler says 2016 ended well, 2017 off to a good start
MILAN, Jan 15 Italian luxury clothing company Moncler ended the year on a positive note and the company is off to a good start for 2017, its Chief Executive said on Sunday.
Sept 20 MedCap AB (publ) :
* Says its unit Unimedic Pharma AB has entered into licensing and distribution agreement with Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd
* Agreement is for distribution of Basilea's products in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland Source text: bit.ly/2cVlCw1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MILAN, Jan 15 Italian luxury clothing company Moncler ended the year on a positive note and the company is off to a good start for 2017, its Chief Executive said on Sunday.
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Allianz is interested in takeovers, including in the United States, where the German insurer would look for big companies, chief executive Oliver Baete said in an interview to be published on Monday.
VIENNA, Jan 15 Negative interest rates remain fundamental to the Swiss National Bank's monetary policy to head off any excessive appreciation of the Swiss franc, the bank's vice president said in an interview with the Swiss weekly NZZ am Sonntag.