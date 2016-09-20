BRIEF-Mettrum to sell non-core subsidiary for $7 mln

Sept 20 Mettrum Health Corp
* Says sale agreement of non-core subsidiary for $7 million
and enters three year product supply agreement
* Core asset adds non-dilutive $7 million to balance sheet
* Once transaction is completed in coming months, Bennett
Road North will be renamed Starseed Medicinal Inc.
* Supply agreement expected to generate up to $40mm in
revenue and make a material contribution to profitability
* Says divesting of bennett road north is not anticipated to
have any material impact on Mettrum's production
