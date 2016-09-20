版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 9月 21日 星期三 00:04 BJT

BRIEF-lastminute.com acquires social travel network WAYN

Sept 20 Lastminute.com NV :

* Aims to boost content offering and audience reach with acquisition of social travel network WAYN

* Acquisition, in a form of an asset deal, has no material impact on economic and financial figures of group as well as on current projections on a FY 2016 basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

