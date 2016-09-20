BRIEF-Gray Television withdrew its guidance for net political advertising revenue

Sept 20 Gray Television Inc

* Net revenue, excluding political revenue, appears likely to meet previously issued guidance for Q3 of 2016.

* "while political revenue remains significant, gray stations are receiving political advertising orders later than usual"

* Trump campaign and/or allied PAC's have purchased advertising time in some gray markets

* Clinton campaign and allied PAC's are currently active and/or are expressing interest in placing advertising in up to 6 states

* Withdrew its guidance for net political advertising revenue for three-month period ending September 30, 2016

* Withdrew its guidance for net political advertising revenue for three-month period ending December 31, 2016

* Current political advertising orders enerally are being placed with only a few days advance notice before broadcast

* Trump campaign and/or allied PAC's have expressed interest in placing advertising in up to 9 states involving up to 17 gray markets