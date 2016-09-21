版本:
BRIEF-Cellcom israel announces developments re Golan Telecom

Sept 21 Cellcom Israel Ltd

* Cellcom Israel announces developments re Golan Telecom

* In advanced stages of negotiations with third parties regarding network sharing and hosting agreement

* Says under agreement, Co shall be entitled to annual sum estimated by Co to be NIS 220 - 250 million for a period of 10 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

