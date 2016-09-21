BRIEF-Cellcom israel announces developments re Golan Telecom

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 21 Cellcom Israel Ltd
* Cellcom Israel announces developments re Golan Telecom
* In advanced stages of negotiations with third parties regarding network sharing and hosting agreement
* Says under agreement, Co shall be entitled to annual sum estimated by Co to be NIS 220 - 250 million for a period of 10 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
