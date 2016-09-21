BRIEF-Malin Corp says investee company Novan completes IPO

Sept 21 Malin Corporation Plc :

* A Malin Corporation Plc investee company, Novan Inc today successfully completed an initial public offering of its shares

* Novan raised at least $45 mln and will trade on Nasdaq global market under ticker symbol NOVN

* Possible applications of this Nitric Oxide technology platform spans multiple therapeutic indications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)