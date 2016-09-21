版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 21日 星期三 16:28 BJT

BRIEF-Cancer Genetics says it entered into partnership with Bio Analytical Research Corporation

Sept 21 Cancer Genetics Inc -

* Announced today that it has entered into a partnership with Bio Analytical Research Corporation

* Partnership to have immediate focus on immuno-oncology, hematological cancers and lung cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

