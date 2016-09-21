版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 21日 星期三 18:15 BJT

BRIEF-Yum China Holdings files for common stock offering of up to 10 mln shares

Sept 21 Yum! Brands Inc

* Yum China Holdings Inc files for common stock offering of up to 10 mln shares - SEC filing

* Yum China Holdings Inc says size of stock offering is up to $54.1 million Source text: [bit.ly/2cGRnaN] Further company coverage:

