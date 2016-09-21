BRIEF-Epizyme collaborates with Foundation Medicine for tazemetostat phase 2 clinical trial

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 21 Epizyme Inc
* Epizyme establishes collaboration with Foundation Medicine to support tazemetostat phase 2 clinical trial
* Collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine to support patient identification and enrollment for Epizyme's ongoing phase 2 clinical trial of tazemetostat
* Early clinical data suggest tazemetostat has encouraging clinical activity and favorable safety profile in patients with relapsed,refractory NHL
* Plans to initiate additional clinical trials of tazemetostat in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.