BRIEF-Corenergy Infrastructure filed Pinedale Corridor L.P.'s motion to dismiss Debtor Ultra Wyoming LGS LLC's bankruptcy case

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 21 Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc
* On Sept 20, co filed Pinedale Corridor L.P.'s motion to dismiss Debtor Ultra Wyoming LGS LLC's bankruptcy case-SEC filing
* "Deadline for the tenant of the Pinedale Liquids Gathering System to assume our lease is November 28th"
* "All payments due under lease to date have been timely made" - SEC filing
* Filed Motion to appoint trustee or examiner in support thereof with bankruptcy court handling Ultra Petroleum bankruptcies Source text: [bit.ly/2cQNDTg] Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
