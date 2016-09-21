版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 21日 星期三 19:43 BJT

BRIEF-Michael Davis reports 19.5 pct stake in Cyanotech as of Sept. 20 - SEC filing

Sept 21 (Reuters) -

* Michael A. Davis reports 19.5 percent stake in Cyanotech Corp as of Sept. 20 - SEC filing Source text bit.ly/2cQ9LPc Further company coverage:

