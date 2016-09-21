BRIEF-Gramercy property announces $350 mln private notes placement

Sept 21 Gramercy Property Trust

* Gramercy property trust announces $350.0 million private notes placement

* Says placement consisting of $150.0 million of notes with a six-year term priced at a fixed interest rate of 3.89 pct

* Priced $350.0 million in senior unsecured notes with weighted average maturity of 8.0 years, weighted average fixed interest rate of 4.12 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: