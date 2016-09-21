BRIEF-Gramercy property announces $350 mln private notes placement

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 21 Gramercy Property Trust
* Gramercy property trust announces $350.0 million private notes placement
* Says placement consisting of $150.0 million of notes with a six-year term priced at a fixed interest rate of 3.89 pct
* Priced $350.0 million in senior unsecured notes with weighted average maturity of 8.0 years, weighted average fixed interest rate of 4.12 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.