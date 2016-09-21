版本:
BRIEF-Court approves SIGA Technologies proposed deal under Chapter 11

Sept 21 Siga Technologies Inc

* Court approved co's proposed deal under Chapter 11 plan; co to pay PharmAthene full balance of outstanding judgment on/before Nov 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

