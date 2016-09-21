版本:
BRIEF-Taser unit announces purchase by Atlanta Police Department

Sept 21 Taser International Inc :

* Purchase of 1,015 axon flex and body 2 cameras by Atlanta Police Department

* Agency has requested an eight-month staged deployment starting in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

