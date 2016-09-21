版本:
BRIEF-Silver Bay Realty Trust acquires portfolio of properties in its core markets

Sept 21 Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp

* Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp acquires portfolio of properties in its core markets

* To acquire a portfolio of approximately 320 leased homes located in Atlanta, Tampa and Orlando

* Deal for approximately $41.5 million in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

