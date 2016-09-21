REFILE-BRIEF-U.S. FDA approves Invokamet XR for the treatment of adults with Type 2 Diabetes

(Corrects to "Invokamet XR" from "Invokamet" in first bullet)

Sept 21 Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* U.S. FDA approved Invokamet XR for first-line use as adjunct to diet and exercise to improve blood glucose control in adults with type 2 diabetes

* Phase 3 studies also showed that Invokana is generally well-tolerated