REFILE-BRIEF-U.S. FDA approves Invokamet XR for the treatment of adults with Type 2 Diabetes

(Corrects to "Invokamet XR" from "Invokamet" in first bullet)

Sept 21 Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* U.S. FDA approved Invokamet XR for first-line use as adjunct to diet and exercise to improve blood glucose control in adults with type 2 diabetes

* Phase 3 studies also showed that Invokana is generally well-tolerated Source text for Eikon:

