2016年 9月 21日

BRIEF-Plaza Retail REIT to invest $21 mln in fourteen projects

Sept 21 Plaza Retail REIT :

* Expects to add approximately 97,000 square feet to its portfolio through projects

* Plaza Retail REIT to invest $21,000,000 in fourteen projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

