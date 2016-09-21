BRIEF-B&G Foods to acquire spices business from ACH Food Companies

BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Sept 21 B&G Foods Inc
* B&G Foods to acquire spices business from ACH Food Companies
* B&G Foods Inc says expect acquisition to be immediately accretive to earnings per share and free cash flow
* B&G Foods expects to realize approximately $83.0 million in tax benefits on a net present value basis
* B&G Foods expects acquisition to close during Q4 of 2016
* Deal for approximately $365 million
* Intends to fund acquisition and related fees and expenses with cash on hand
* Acquired business will generate on an annualized basis net sales in range of $220.0 million to $225.0 million
Co intends to fund acquisition and related fees ,expenses with cash on hand, including net proceeds of its august 2016 public offering of common stock
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering