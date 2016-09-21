BRIEF-B&G Foods to acquire spices business from ACH Food Companies

Sept 21 B&G Foods Inc

* B&G Foods to acquire spices business from ACH Food Companies

* B&G Foods Inc says expect acquisition to be immediately accretive to earnings per share and free cash flow

* B&G Foods expects to realize approximately $83.0 million in tax benefits on a net present value basis

* B&G Foods expects acquisition to close during Q4 of 2016

* Deal for approximately $365 million

* Intends to fund acquisition and related fees and expenses with cash on hand

* Acquired business will generate on an annualized basis net sales in range of $220.0 million to $225.0 million

* Co intends to fund acquisition and related fees ,expenses with cash on hand, including net proceeds of its august 2016 public offering of common stock