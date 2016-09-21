版本:
BRIEF-Sarepta Therapeutics says Edward Kaye appointed CEO, president

Sept 21 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc :

* Says Edward M. Kaye appointed CEO and president

* Kaye will continue in his role as Chief Medical Officer Source text bit.ly/2dj97eg Further company coverage:

