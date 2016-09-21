版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 21日 星期三 21:08 BJT

BRIEF-Silver Bear announces seven-year licence extension granted for Mangazeisky Silver Project, Russia

Sept 21 Silver Bear

* Announces Seven Year licence extension granted for the mangazeisky silver project, russia

* Russian state subsoil agency granted 7-year extension to term of co's wholly-owned exploration licence relating to mangazeisky silver project

* Extension provides that new licence term will run to december 31, 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐