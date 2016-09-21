版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 21日 星期三

BRIEF-General Mills CFO says 60 pct of co's yogurt portfolio to be renovated by year end - Conf call

Sept 21 General Mills Inc

* Executive on conf call says Q1 U.S. cereal net sales down 4 percent due to lower customer inventory levels

* Executive on conf call says Q1 Progresso soup net sales declined in double digit driven by lower customer inventory levels

* CFO on conf call says "By the end of the year, we will have renovated 60 percent of our yogurt portfolio"

* Executive on conf call says transitioning entire line of soup to antibiotic free, more than 50 percent of Progresso soups contain chicken Further company coverage:

