2016年 9月 21日

BRIEF-Caterpillar reported retail statistics of machines for 3-month rolling period

Sept 21 Caterpillar Inc :

* World dealer reported retail statistics of machines for 3-month rolling period ended August down 17 percent - SEC filing

* Asia/Pacific dealer reported retail statistics of machines for 3-month rolling period ended August up 2 percent

* North America dealer reported retail statistics of machines for 3-month rolling period ended Aug. down 21% Source text bit.ly/2cUBZ8D Further company coverage:

