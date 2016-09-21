BRIEF-Viacom board acts to position the company for future growth

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 21 Viacom Inc
* Viacom board acts to position the company for future growth
* Viacom's quarterly dividend will be adjusted to $0.20 per share
* Will shortly access debt markets in order to improve liquidity and financial flexibility
* Tom Dooley agreed to remain in his position through November 15, 2016
* Q4 reported earnings per share are expected to be $0.55 to $0.60
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company is reducing its dividend payout
* Tom Dooley, interim president and chief executive officer, has informed board of his decision to depart company
* Company expects that adjusted diluted earnings per share for fiscal Q4 will be in range of $0.65 to $0.70
* Adjusted diluted earnings per share revision accounts for a programming impairment charge of $115 million in its filmed entertainment segment in its fiscal Q4
* Has ended process of seeking a minority investor in Paramount Pictures at this time, in order to consider all options available to company. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
