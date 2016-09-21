BRIEF-Altius announces Allegiance Coal to acquire Telkwa Coal

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 21 Altius Minerals Corp
* Altius announces Allegiance Coal to acquire Telkwa Coal
* TCL has right to earn up to a 90 percent interest in Telkwa project in exchange for staged milestone payments
* Upon regulatory and shareholder approvals of proposed transaction, co expects to retain a project level royalty over Telkwa project
* Co will retain both a sliding scale gross sales royalty between 3% and 4.5% depending upon benchmark coal prices at time of any coal sale
* Elected to receive pending milestone option payments in form of shares that will result in co receiving shares in Allegiance
* Upon successful regulatory and shareholder approvals of proposed transaction Altius expects to be a significant shareholder of Allegiance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
