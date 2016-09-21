版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 21日 星期三 22:00 BJT

BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange's board vote to increase number of directors

Sept 21 Intercontinental Exchange Inc :

* On Sept. 21, 2016, board voted to increase total number of directors constituting board from 8 to 9 directors - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2cRgOpg) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐