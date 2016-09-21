BRIEF-Eleven Biotherapeutics buys Viventia Bio to create oncology company

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 21 Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc
* Eleven Biotherapeutics acquires Viventia Bio to create targeted protein therapeutics oncology company
* Stephen Hurly to serve as president and chief executive officer of combined company
* Purchased all of outstanding capital stock of Viventia in exchange for issuance of 4 million newly issued shares of Eleven stock
* Eleven has received $22.5 million milestone payment based on investigational new drug application for EBI-031 becoming effective
* Board elected Stephen Hurly and Leslie L. Dan to serve as members of Eleven's board of directors
* Eleven has received $30 million in payments from Roche, including a $7.5 million upfront payment
* Acquisition was approved by boards of directors of both companies
* Proxinium expected to enter phase 2 development in early 2017 for treatment of late-stage squamous cell carcinoma of head, neck
* Could get up to $240 million upon achievement of certain future regulatory, development and commercialization milestones
* Cary G. Pfeffer resigned from Eleven's board of directors
* John Mccabe, will continue to serve as chief financial officer of eleven
* Following acquisition, an entity affiliated with Leslie L. Dan became second largest shareholder of Eleven
* Could be entitled to get royalties based on future products sales with EBI-031,potential future products containing Eleven Il-6 compounds
* On August 16, announced effectiveness of exclusive license agreement with Roche for Eleven's Il-6 antagonist antibody technology
* Eleven granted Roche exclusive, worldwide license to develop, commercialize EBI-031,all other Il-6 antagonist antibody technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.