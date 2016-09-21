版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 21日 星期三 19:16 BJT

BRIEF-Panera Bread to serve bacon on sandwiches and salads that is free of artificial preservatives

Sept 21 Panera Bread Co

* To serve bacon on sandwiches and salads that is free of artificial preservatives, flavors, sweeteners and colors from artificial sources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

