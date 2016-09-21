版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 21日 星期三 19:20 BJT

BRIEF-BioAmber achieves milestone in U.S. DOE loan guarantee process

Sept 21 BioAmber Inc

* BioAmber achieves milestone in U.S. DOE loan guarantee process

* Loan guarantee is in connection with co 's goal of securing non-dilutive funding for proposed second manufacturing facility that would be located in U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐