版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 21日 星期三 20:29 BJT

BRIEF-Chesapeake director Archie Dunham reports open market purchase of 1 mln shares

Sept 21 Chesapeake Energy Corp :

* Director Archie Dunham reports open market purchase of 1.0 million common shares at average price of $6.67 per share on September 20 - SEC filing Source text bit.ly/2cosH8R Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐