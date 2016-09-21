BRIEF-Hometrust Bancshares And TriSummit Bancorp announce in-market combination

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 21 Hometrust Bancshares Inc
* Upon completion of transaction, combined company is expected to have assets in excess of $3.0 billion.
* Merger agreement has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies
* Deal for about $31.8 million
* TriSummit's $7.1 million tarp preferred stock will be redeemed in connection with closing of merger
* TriSummit shareholders will receive a total of $8.80 per share in merger consideration
* Merger consideration consisting of $4.40 in cash plus $4.40 in Hometrust common stock.
* Excluding certain one-time charges, deal to be accretive to earnings per share by about 8 percent in fiscal 2017 and 30 percent in 2018
* Tangible book value per share is expected to be diluted by about 4 percent at deal closing, with projected earnback period of 3.5 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
