BRIEF- China New Economy Fund enters into subscription agreement with Pitta Income Fund

Sept 21 China New Economy Fund Ltd:

* Company, as issuer, entered into subscription agreement with subscriber

* Subscriber agreed to subscribe for notes up to aggregate principal amount of HK$10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

