BRIEF-Bluebird Bio's LentiGlobin investigational gene therapy accepted into Europen Medicines Agency's PRIME program

Sept 21 Bluebird Bio Inc

* LentiGlobin(TM) investigational gene therapy for transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia accepted into European Medicines Agency's PRIME program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

