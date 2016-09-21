BRIEF-Caterpillar, dealers to invest over $1 bln in business, education, training across Africa

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 21 Caterpillar Inc :
* Caterpillar and dealers announce $1 billion investment in business, education and training across Africa
* Its independent dealers and Caterpillar foundation plan to invest more than $1 billion in countries throughout Africa over next five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
