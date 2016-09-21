版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 21日 星期三 20:44 BJT

BRIEF-Caterpillar, dealers to invest over $1 bln in business, education, training across Africa

Sept 21 Caterpillar Inc :

* Caterpillar and dealers announce $1 billion investment in business, education and training across Africa

* Its independent dealers and Caterpillar foundation plan to invest more than $1 billion in countries throughout Africa over next five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐