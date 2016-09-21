版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 21日 星期三 20:52 BJT

BRIEF-Cameo Resources signs LOI for a Cobalt Copper Property

Sept 21 Cameo Resources Corp

* Has signed a letter of intent with Diamond Hunter Ltd. for purchase of 4 claims totalling 3,759 ha.

* Cameo Resources signs LOI for a Cobalt Copper Property in Saskatchewan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

