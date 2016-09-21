版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 21日 星期三 20:48 BJT

BRIEF-Cidara Therapeutics selects first development candidate from its Cloudbreak Immunotherapy Discovery Platform

Sept 21 Cidara Therapeutics Inc

* Cidara Therapeutics selects first development candidate from its CloudbreakTM immunotherapy discovery platform

* Expect to file an ind next year to initiate clinical development of CD201. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐